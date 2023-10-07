Drewry: World Container Index Down 1.1%
Drewry’s World Container Index decreased by 1.1% to $1,389.5 per 40ft container this week.
Our detailed assessment for Thursday, 5 October 2023
- The composite index has decreased by 1.1% to $1,389.5 this week, and has dropped by 62.3% when compared with the same week last year.
- The latest Drewry WCI composite index of $1,389.5 per 40-foot container is now 2% below than average 2019 (pre-pandemic) rates of $1,420.
- The average composite index for the year-to-date is $1,738 per 40ft container, which is $940 lower than the 10-year average rates of $2,678.
- The composite index decreased by 1.1% to $1,389.5 per 40ft container and is 62.3% lower than the same week in 2022. Freight rates on Shanghai to Rotterdam, Rotterdam to Shanghai and New York to Rotterdam decreased by 2% to $1,027, $470 and $739 per 40ft containers respectively. Likewise, rates on Shanghai to Genoa, Shanghai to Los Angeles and Los Angeles to Shanghai dropped by 1% to $1,471, $1,998 and $822 per feu respectively. Rates on Shanghai to New York and Rotterdam to New York remain stable. Drewry anticipates East-West spot rates trend to remain close to current levels, overall, in the upcoming week.
Source: Drewry