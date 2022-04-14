Drewry: World Container Index Down 1.2% This Week, Still 62% Higher than a Year Ago

Drewry’s composite World Container Index decreased by 1.2% to $7,945.31 per 40ft container this week.

Our detailed assessment for Thursday, 14 April 2022

The composite index decreased by 1.2% this week, but, remains 62% higher than a year ago.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $9,038 per 40ft container, which is $5,805 higher than the five-year average of $3,232 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s World Container Index composite index decreased by 1.2% to $7,945.31 per 40ft container, but is 62% higher than the same week in 2021. Freight rates on Shanghai – Rotterdam dropped 2% or $268 to $10,577 and Shanghai – Genoa fell 1% or $138 to $12,904 per feu. Similarly rates on Rotterdam – Shanghai slid 4% or $53 to $1,402 per feu. Rates on Shanghai – Los Angeles, Los Angeles – Shanghai, Shanghai – New York, Rotterdam – New York and New York – Rotterdam hovered around previous weeks level. Drewry expects spot rates to remain stable in the coming weeks.

Source: Drewry