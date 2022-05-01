Drewry: World Container Index Down 1.3% This Week

Drewry’s composite World Container Index decreased by 1.3% to $7,768.18 per 40ft container this week

Our detailed assessment for Thursday, 28 April 2022.

The composite index decreased by 1.3% this week, but, remains 55.9% higher than a year ago.

• The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $8,895 per 40ft container, which is $5,613 higher than the five-year average of $3,281 per 40ft container.

• Drewry’s World Container Index composite index decreased by 1.3% to $7,768.13 per 40ft container, but is 55.9% higher than the same week in 2021. Freight rates on Shanghai – Rotterdam and Shanghai – Los Angeles dropped 2% each to $10,199 and $8,587 per feu respectively. Similarly rates on Shanghai – Genoa slid $175 to reach $11,904 per 40ft container. However, rates on Rotterdam – Shanghai gained $12 to reach $1,417 per 40ft box. Rates on Los Angeles – Shanghai, Shanghai – New York, New York – Rotterdam and Rotterdam – New York hovered around previous weeks level. Drewry expects spot rates to remain stable in the coming weeks.

Source: Drewry