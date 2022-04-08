Drewry: World Container Index Down 1.4% on the Week

Drewry’s composite World Container Index decreased by 1.4% to $8,041.50 per 40ft container this week.

Our detailed assessment for Thursday, 7 April 2022

• The composite index decreased by 1.4% this week, but, remains 64% higher than a year ago.

• The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $9,116 per 40ft container, which is $5,908 higher than the five-year average of $3,208 per 40ft container.



• Drewry’s World Container Index composite index decreased by 1.4% to $8,041.50 per 40ft container, but is 64% higher than the same week in 2021. Freight rates on Shanghai – Los Angeles dropped 3% or $288 to $8,824 and Shanghai – New York fell 2% or $228 to $11,303 per feu. Spot rates on Shanghai – Rotterdam slid 2% to $10,845 per 40ft box. Similarly rates on Rotterdam – Shanghai fell by 2% or $37 to $1,455 per feu. However, rates on Shanghai – Genoa gained 2% or $266 to $12,232 per 40ft container. Rates on Rotterdam – New York grew 3% or $223 to $6,903 per 40ft box. Rates on Los Angeles – Shanghai and New York – Rotterdam surged 1% each to $1,275 and $1,183 per feu respectively. Drewry expects spot rates to remain stable in the coming week.

Source: Drewry