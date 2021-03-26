Drewry: World Container Index Down 1.4% on Week, but 207.4% Higher Than 12 Months Ago

The composite index decreased 1.4% this week, but remains 207.4% higher than a year ago.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $5,160 per 40ft container, which is $3,419 higher than the five-year average of $1,741 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s composite World Container index decreased for the fifth consecutive week by 1.4% or $71 to stand at $4,871.72 per 40ft container.

Freight rates on Shanghai-Rotterdam dwindled $133 to come in at $7,608 per feu and those on Shanghai-Genoa plummeted $131 to $7,854 for a 40ft box. Rates on Shanghai-New York dropped $99 to $6,519 for a 40ft container.

Likewise, spot rates on Shanghai-Los Angeles fell $61 to $4,184 per feu and those from New York to Rotterdam slid $25 to come in at $715 for a 40ft box. The traffic jam will get severe if the ship stuck in Suez Canal is not removed as soon as possible and we may see a spike in the Asia-Europe trade next week.

Source: Drewry