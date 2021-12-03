Drewry: World Container Index Down 1.5% This Week, 196% Higher Than a Year Ago

Drewry’s composite World Container index decreased by 1.5% to $9,050.77 per 40ft container this week.

Our detailed assessment for Thursday, 2 December 2021

• The composite index decreased 1.5% this week, but remains 196% higher than a year ago.

• The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $7,447 per 40ft container, which is $4,738 higher than the five-year average of $2,709 per 40ft container.

• Drewry’s World Container index composite index decreased by 1.5% to $9,050.77 per 40ft container, but is 196% higher than the same week in 2020. Freight rates on Shanghai – New York fell 5% or $648 to reach $12,582 per 40ft container. Similarly, Spot rates on Shanghai – Los Angeles dropped 4% or $387 to $9,698 per 40ft box. However, rates on Los Angeles – Shanghai gained 2% to reach $1,306 per feu. Rates on Shanghai – Rotterdam, Rotterdam – Shanghai, Shanghai – Genoa, Rotterdam – New York and New York – Rotterdam hovered around previous weeks level. Drewry expects rates to remain steady in the coming week.

Spot freight rates by major route

Our assessment across eight major East-West trades:

Source: Drewry