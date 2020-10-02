Drewry: World Container Index Down 1.5% This Week

The composite index decreased 1.5% this week but 112.1% up when compared with same period of 2019.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $1,843 per 40ft container, which is $401 higher than the five-year average of $1,442per 40ft container.

Drewry’s composite World Container index decreased by 1.5% to $2,605.39 per 40ft container. Freight rates on Rotterdam-New York dwindled $215 to stand at $2,222 for a 40ft box and those on Shanghai-Rotterdam lost $77 to come in at $2,217 per feu. Similarly, spot rates on Shanghai-Genoa decreased $50 to reach $2,639 for a 40ft container. Likewise, freight rates from Shanghai to Los Angeles declined $23 to $4,062 for a 40ft box. Drewry expects rates to remain stable in the coming week.



