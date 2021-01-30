Drewry: World Container Index Down 1.7% on Week, but Remain 204.4% Higher on Year

The composite index decreased 1.7% this week, and 204.4% up when compared with same period of 2020.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $5,263 per 40ft container, which is $3,650 higher than the five-year average of $1,613 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s composite World Container index decreased 1.7% to $5,251.81 per 40ft container. Rates from Shanghai to Rotterdam fell by 4% or $326 to reach $8,740 per 40ft container. Similarly, freight rates on Shanghai to Genoa lane decreased 1% or $56 to reach $8,736 for 40ft box. Spot rates on Rotterdam to New York remain stable from the previous week, but 5% down compared to last year.

Likewise, rates on Rotterdam to Shanghai, Shanghai to Los Angeles, Los Angeles to Shanghai, Shanghai to New York and, New York to Rotterdam remained the same at their previous week’s level. Drewry expects rates to increase next week.

Source: Drewry