Drewry: World Container Index Down 1.8% This Week, But 238.4% Higher Than a Year Ago

in International Shipping News 13/03/2021

The composite index decreased 1.8% this week, but remains 238.4% higher than a year ago.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $5,211 per 40ft container, which is $3,502 higher than the five-year average of $1,709 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s composite World Container index decreased 1.8% or $94 to stand at $5,027.23 per 40ft container. Freight rates on Shanghai-Rotterdam dwindled $251 to stand at $7,937 for a 40ft box and those on Shanghai-Genoa plummeted $228 to $8,277 per feu. Similarly, rates from Shanghai to New York dropped $33 to $6,618 for a 40ft container.

Drewry World Container Index

Also, rates on Shanghai-Los Angeles weakened $16 to $4,245 for a 40ft box. Drewry expects rates to stabilize next week.

Source: Drewry

