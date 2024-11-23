Drewry: World Container Index Down 1% Last Week
Drewry’s World Container Index decreased 1% to $3,413 per 40ft container this week.
Our detailed assessment for Thursday, 21 November 2024
- The Drewry WCI composite index decreased 1% to $3,413 per feu, which is 67% below the previous pandemic peak of $10,377 in September 2021 but 140% more than the average $1,420 in 2019 (pre-pandemic).
- The average YTD composite index is $3,980 per feu, which is $1,132 higher than the 10-year average of $2,848 (inflated by the exceptional 2020-22 Covid period).
- Freight rates from Shanghai to Genoa increased 3% or $120 to $4,520 per feu. Likewise, spot rates from Shanghai to Rotterdam, New York to Rotterdam and Rotterdam to New York inched up 1% to $4,071, $793 and $2,672 per feu. On the other hand, rates from Shanghai to Los Angeles decreased 5% or $212 to $4,488 per feu while those from Rotterdam to Shanghai fell 1% or $4 to $517 per feu. Meanwhile, rates from Los Angeles to Shanghai and Shanghai to New York remained stable. Drewry expects spot rates to remain stable next week.
Source: Drewry