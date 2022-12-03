Drewry: World Container Index Down 10% This Week and 75% on Year

Drewry’s composite World Container Index decreased by 5% to $2,284.10 per 40ft container this week.

Our detailed assessment for Thursday, 01 December 2022

The composite index decreased by 5% this week, the 40th consecutive weekly decrease, and has dropped by 75% when compared with the same week last year.

The latest Drewry WCI composite index of $2,284 per 40-foot container is now 78% below the peak of $10,377 reached in September 2021. It is 15% lower than the 10-year average of $2,693, indicating a return to more normal prices, but remains 61% higher than average 2019 (pre-pandemic) rates of $1,420.

The average composite index for the year-to-date is $6,731 per 40ft container, which is $4,039 higher than the 10-year average ($2,693 mentioned above).

The composite index decreased by 5% to $2,284.10 per 40ft container, and is 75% lower than the same week in 2021. Freight rates on Shanghai – Rotterdam dropped 10% or $227 to $1,965 per feu. Spot rates on Shanghai – New York fell 9% or $438 to $4,408 per 40ft box. Similarly, rates on Shanghai – Genoa slipped 4% or $136 to $3,085 per 40ft container. Likewise, rates on Shanghai – Los Angeles slid 1% to $2,039 per feu. Rates on Rotterdam – Shanghai, Rotterdam – New York, New York – Rotterdam and Los Angeles – Shanghai hovered around the previous week’s level. Drewry expects smaller week-on-week reductions in rates in the next few weeks.

Source: Drewry