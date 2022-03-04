Drewry: World Container Index Down 2.1% This Week

Drewry’s composite World Container Index decreased by 2.1% to $9,279.46 per 40ft container this week.

Our detailed assessment for Thursday, 3 March 2022

• The composite index decreased by 2.1% this week, but, remains 81% higher than a year ago.

• The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $9,438 per 40ft container, which is $6,367 higher than the five-year average of $3,071 per 40ft container.

• Drewry’s World Container Index composite index decreased by 2.1% to $9,279.46 per 40ft container, but is 81% higher than the same week in 2021. Freight rates on Shanghai – Rotterdam fell 5% or $657 to $12,968 per 40ft box. Spot rates on New York – Rotterdam dropped 2% to $1,180 per feu. FAK rates on Shanghai – Genoa and Shanghai – New York sunk 1% each to $12,690 and $12,995 per 40ft container respectively. Similarly, rates on Rotterdam – New York weakened 1% or $42 to $6,476 per feu. However, rates on Los Angeles – Shanghai grew 1% or $44 to $1,257 per 40ft box. Rates on Shanghai – Los Angeles, and Rotterdam – Shanghai hovered around previous weeks level. Drewry expects rates to remain stable in the coming week.



Source: Drewry