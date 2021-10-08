Drewry: World Container Index Down 2.2% This week, But 289% Higher on a Yearly Basis

Drewry’s composite World Container index inched down by 2.2% to $10,129.72 per 40ft container this week.

Our detailed assessment for Thursday, 7 October 2021

• The composite index decreased 2.2% this week, but, remains 289% higher than a year ago.

• The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $7,056 per 40ft container, which is $4,593 higher than the five-year average of $2,464 per 40ft container.

• Drewry’s World Container index composite index inched down by 2.2% and reached $10,129.72 per 40ft container, but is 289% higher than the same week in 2020. Freight rates on Shanghai to Los Angeles dropped 8% or $999 to reach $11,173 and Shanghai to New York fell 5% or $739 to $15,110 per 40ft box. Similarly, rates on Los Angeles to Shanghai dropped 5% or $63 to reach $1,320 per 40ft container. Rates on Rotterdam to Shanghai fell $21 to reach $1,604 per feu. However, rates on Shanghai to Rotterdam nudged up by 2% or $249 and stood at $14,807 per feu. Rates on Shanghai to Genoa and New York to Rotterdam gained 1% each to reach $13,765 and $1,116 per 40ft box. Rates on Rotterdam to New York hovered around previous weeks level. Drewry expects rates to remain steady in the coming week.

Spot freight rates by major route

Our assessment across eight major East-West trades:



Source: Drewry