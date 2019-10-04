Drewry: World Container Index Down 2.7% This Week

The composite index decreased 2.7% this week and, similarly 26.4% down as compared with same period of 2018.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is US $1,431 per 40ft container, which is $18 higher than the five-year average of $1,414 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s composite World container Index lost $34 or 2.7% to reach $1,228.37per 40ft container ahead of the Chinese Golden Week. Freight rates on Shanghai-New York dropped $179 to $2,395 for a 40ft box. Similarly, rates from Shanghai to Rotterdam decreased $50 to stand at $1,197 per feu and those on Shanghai to Los Angeles slipped $35 to $1,369 for a 40ft container. Rates may drop next week on the back of Chinese factory shutdown.

Source: Drewry