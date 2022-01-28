Drewry: World Container Index Down 2.9% on the Week

Drewry’s composite World Container Index decreased 2.9% to $9,419.50 per 40ft container this week.

Our detailed assessment for Thursday, 27 January 2022

• The composite index decreased by 2.9% this week, but, remains 79% higher than a year ago.

• The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $9,518 per 40ft container, which is $6,594 higher than the five-year average of $2,924 per 40ft container.

• Drewry’s World Container Index composite index decreased 2.9% to $9,419.50 per 40ft container, but is 79% higher than the same week in 2021. Freight rates on Shanghai – Los Angeles and Shanghai – New York fell 5% each to $10,691 and $13,218 per 40ft box respectively; lowest since December. Similarly, rates on Shanghai – Rotterdam dropped 3% or $366 to reach $13,687 per feu. Rates on Rotterdam – Shanghai, Shanghai – Genoa, Los Angeles – Shanghai, Rotterdam – New York and New York – Rotterdam hovered around previous weeks level. Drewry expects rates to remain stable in the coming week.

Spot freight rates by major route

Our assessment across eight major East-West trades:



Source: Drewry