Drewry: World Container Index Down 2% This Week, 79% Down Since Last Year

Drewry’s composite World Container Index decreased by 2% to $1,997.22 per 40ft container this week.

Our detailed assessment for Thursday, 09 February 2023

The composite index has decreased by 2% this week, and has dropped by 79% when compared with the same week last year.

The latest Drewry WCI composite index of $1,997 per 40-foot container is now 81% below the peak of $10,377 reached in September 2021. It is 26% lower than the 10-year average of $2,693, indicating a return to more normal prices, but remains 41% higher than average 2019 (pre-pandemic) rates of $1,420.

The average composite index for the year-to-date is $2,071 per 40ft container, which is $622 lower than the 10-year average ($2,693 mentioned above).

The composite index remained decreased by 2% to $1,997.22 per 40ft container, and is 79% lower than the same week in 2022. Freight rates on Rotterdam – New York dropped 4% or $252 to $6,010 per feu. Spot rates on Shanghai – New York and Shanghai – Genoa slid 3% each to $3,125 and $2,655 per 40ft box, individually. Similarly, rates on Rotterdam – Shanghai fell 3% to $761 per 40ft container. Rates on Shanghai – Rotterdam slipped 1% to $1,715 per feu. Rates on Shanghai – Los Angeles, Los Angeles – Shanghai and New York – Rotterdam hovered around the previous week’s level. Drewry expects small week-on-week reductions in rates in the next few weeks.

Source: Drewry