Drewry: World Container Index Down 2% This Week
Drewry’s composite World Container Index decreased by 2% to $2,046.51 per 40ft container this week.
Our detailed assessment for Thursday, 26 January 2023
- The composite index decreased by 2% this week, and has dropped by 78% when compared with the same week last year.
- The latest Drewry WCI composite index of $2,047 per 40-foot container is now 80% below the peak of $10,377 reached in September 2021. It is 24% lower than the 10-year average of $2,694, indicating a return to more normal prices, but remains 46% higher than average 2019 (pre-pandemic) rates of $1,420.
- The average composite index for the year-to-date is $2,098 per 40ft container, which is $596 lower than the 10-year average ($2,694 mentioned above).
- The composite index decreased by 2% to $2,046.51per 40ft container, and is 78% lower than the same week in 2022. Freight rates on Shanghai – New York dropped 6% or $191 to $3,241 per feu. Spot rates on Shanghai – Rotterdam and Rotterdam – Shanghai slid 4% each to $1,741 and $762 per 40ft box respectively. Similarly, rates on Los Angeles – Shanghai fell 1% to $1,131 per 40ft container. However, rates on Shanghai – Los Angeles gained 1% to $2,072 per feu. Rates on Shanghai – Genoa, New York – Rotterdam, Rotterdam – New York hovered around the previous week’s level. Drewry expects small week-on-week reductions in rates in the next few weeks.
Source: Drewry