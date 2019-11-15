Drewry: World Container Index Down 22.4% On a Yearly Basis

The composite index decreased 3.3% this week and, likewise 22.4% down as compared with same period of 2018.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is US $1,417 per 40ft container, which is $14 higher than the five-year average of $1,403 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s composite World Container Index has seen a decline of 3.3% to $1399.79 per 40ft container. Freight rates from Shanghai to New York has decreased by $117 to reach $2522 from previous week’s rate of $2639 per feu. Similarly, rates on Shanghai to Los Angeles have reduced to $1495 – bringing the rates down by 6%. Rates on Shanghai to Rotterdam plummeted $54 or 3% to touch $1598 per 40ft box. Conversely, Rotterdam to Shanghai shows an increase of $19 invoking the rates to $600 per 40ft container. Drewry expects the rates to remain stable next week.

Source: Drewry