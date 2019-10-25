Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / Drewry: World Container Index Down 25.7% Y-o-Y

Drewry: World Container Index Down 25.7% Y-o-Y

in International Shipping News 25/10/2019

The composite index decreased 0.3% this week and, likewise 25.7% down as compared with same period of 2018.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is US $1,417 per 40ft container, which is $9 higher than the five-year average of $1,408 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s composite World Container Index is slightly down by 0.3% or $4 to $1237.60 per 40ft container. Freight rates from Shanghai to Genoa decreased $20 to touch $1391 per feu. Rates on Shanghai-Los Angeles are same as last week, but 47% down when compared to last year. Freight rates from Shanghai to Rotterdam slid by $6 and reached $1204 per 40ft box. Transpacific rates are hovering around the previous week’s rate. Similarly, Transatlantic rates increased marginally. Drewry expects rates to remain stable next week.

World Container Index Assessed by Drewry

Source: Drewry

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2019 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software