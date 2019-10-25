Drewry: World Container Index Down 25.7% Y-o-Y

The composite index decreased 0.3% this week and, likewise 25.7% down as compared with same period of 2018.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is US $1,417 per 40ft container, which is $9 higher than the five-year average of $1,408 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s composite World Container Index is slightly down by 0.3% or $4 to $1237.60 per 40ft container. Freight rates from Shanghai to Genoa decreased $20 to touch $1391 per feu. Rates on Shanghai-Los Angeles are same as last week, but 47% down when compared to last year. Freight rates from Shanghai to Rotterdam slid by $6 and reached $1204 per 40ft box. Transpacific rates are hovering around the previous week’s rate. Similarly, Transatlantic rates increased marginally. Drewry expects rates to remain stable next week.

Source: Drewry