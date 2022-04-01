Drewry: World Container Index Down 3.8% on Week, But 67% Higher Than a Year Ago

Drewry’s composite World Container Index decreased by 3.8% to $8,152.09 per 40ft container this week.

Our detailed assessment for Thursday, 31 March 2022

• The composite index decreased by 3.8% this week, but, remains 67% higher than a year ago.

• The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $9,198 per 40ft container, which is $6,016 higher than the five-year average of $3,182 per 40ft container.

• Drewry’s World Container Index composite index decreased by 3.8% to $8,152.09 per 40ft container, but is 67% higher than the same week in 2021. Freight rates on transpacific routes saw a decline for the 5th consecutive week. Rates on Shanghai – Los Angeles dropped 8% or $814 to $9,112 and Shanghai – New York fell 6% or $730 to $11,531 per feu. Spot rates on Shanghai – Genoa and Shanghai – Rotterdam slid 2% and 1% to $11,966 and $11,099 per 40ft box respectively.

Similarly rates on Rotterdam – New York fell by 2% or $113 to $6,680. Rates on Los Angeles – Shanghai, Rotterdam – Shanghai and New York – Rotterdam hovered around previous week’s level. Drewry expects spot rates to decrease further in the coming week.

Source: Drewry