Drewry: World Container Index Down 3% Last Week
Drewry’s World Container Index decreased 3% to $3,273 per 40ft container this week.
Our detailed assessment for Thursday, 06 February 2025
- The Drewry WCI composite index decreased 3% to $3,273 per 40ft container, 68% below the previous pandemic peak of $10,377 in September 2021, but was 130% higher than the average $1,420 in 2019 (pre-pandemic).
- The average YTD composite index is $3,638 per 40ft container, $760 higher than the 10-year average of $2,878 (inflated by the exceptional 2020-22 Covid period).
- Freight rates from Rotterdam to New York decreased 10% or $263 to $2,469 per 40ft container while those from Shanghai to Rotterdam fell 5% or $149 to $3,125 per 40ft container. Rates from Rotterdam to Shanghai and Shanghai to Genoa reduced 4% to $498 and $4,236 per 40ft container respectively with those from Los Angeles to Shanghai having decreased 2% or $14 to $707 per 40ft container. Also, rates from New York to Rotterdam, Shanghai to Los Angeles and Shanghai to New York fell 1% to $833, $4,717 and $6,212 per 40ft container, respectively. Drewry expects spot rates to decrease slightly in the coming week due to the increase in capacity.
Source: Drewry