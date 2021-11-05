Drewry: World Container Index Down 4.9% This Week

Drewry’s composite World Container index decreased 4.9% to $9,195.41 per 40ft container this week.

Our detailed assessment for Thursday, 4 November 2021

The composite index decreased 4.9% this week, but remains 252% higher than a year ago.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $7,293 per 40ft container, which is $4,701 higher than the five-year average of $2,592 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s World Container index composite index decreased 5% and reached $9,195.41 per 40ft container, but is 252% higher than the same week in 2020. Freight rates on Transpacific Eastbound lanes, Shanghai – Los Angeles dropped 10% or $1,119 to reach $9,857 and Shanghai – New York fell 7% or $887 to reach $12,667 per 40ft box. Similarly, spot rates from Shanghai – Genoa declined 3% to $12,693 and Shanghai – Rotterdam dropped 2% to $13,798 per feu respectively. Rates on Los Angeles – Shanghai and Rotterdam – New York fell 1% each to reach $1,288 and $6,123 per 40ft container. Rates on New York – Rotterdam and Rotterdam – Shanghai hovered around previous weeks level. Drewry expects rates to remain steady in the coming week.

Spot freight rates by major route

Our assessment across eight major East-West trades:



Source: Drewry