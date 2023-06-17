Drewry: World Container Index Down 5% This Week

Drewry’s composite World Container Index decreased by 5% to $1,592.25 per 40ft container this week.

Our detailed assessment for Thursday, 15 June 2023

• The composite index has decreased by 5% to $1,592 this week, and has dropped by 79% when compared with the same week last year.

• The latest Drewry WCI composite index of $1,592 per 40-foot container is now 85% below the peak of $10,377 reached in September 2021. It is 41% lower than the 10-year average of $2,688, indicating a return to more normal prices, but remains 12% higher than average 2019 (pre-pandemic) rates of $1,420.

• The average composite index for the year-to-date is $1,833 per 40ft container, which is $855 lower than the 10-year average ($2,688 mentioned above).

• The composite index decreased by 5% to $1,592.25 per 40ft container, and is 79% lower than the same week in 2022. Freight rates on Shanghai – Los Angeles and Shanghai – New York dropped 8% each to $1,746 and $2,733 per feu, respectively. Rates on Shanghai – Rotterdam fell 7% or $103 to $1,349 per 40ft box. Similarly, rates on Rotterdam – New York slid 5% to $3,195 per 40ft container. Freight rates on New York – Rotterdam contracted 2% to $777 per feu. Rates on Rotterdam – Shanghai had a drop of 1% to $570 per 40ft box. Rates on Los Angeles – Shanghai and Shanghai – Genoa hovered around the previous week’s level. Drewry expects East-West spot rates to rise again on most routes in the next few weeks.

Source: Drewry