Drewry: World Container Index Down 6% Last Week

in International Shipping News 01/03/2025

For many years, World Container Index has been the go-to, independent, global reference for index-linked contracts. If your organisation is considering index-linked contracts or requires regional visibility/coverage beyond the eight trade lanes provided below, or would like to learn more, please contact our team of ocean freight cost benchmarking and procurement specialists.

Drewry’s World Container Index decreased 6% to $2,629 per 40ft container this week.

Our detailed assessment for Thursday, 27 February 2025

  • The Drewry WCI composite index decreased 6% to $2,629 per 40ft container, 75% below the previous pandemic peak of $10,377 in September 2021 and lowest since May 2024. However, the index was 85% higher than the average $1,420 in 2019 (pre-pandemic).
  • The average YTD composite index is $3,372 per 40ft container, $489 higher than the 10-year average of $2,882 (inflated by the exceptional 2020-22 Covid period).
  • Freight rates from Shanghai to Los Angeles decreased 11% or $411 to $3,477 per 40ft container, closely followed by the rates on Shanghai to New York which decreased 10% or $533 to $4,593 per 40ft container. Likewise, rates from Shanghai to Genoa fell 2% or $90 to $3,747 per 40ft container and those from Shanghai to Rotterdam and Rotterdam to New York reduced 1% to $2,586 and $2,374 per 40ft container, respectively. On the other hand, rates from Rotterdam to Shanghai and New York to Rotterdam increased 1% to $503 and $835 per 40ft container, respectively. Meanwhile, rates from Los Angeles to Shanghai remained stable. Drewry expects rates to continue to decrease next week due to increased shipping capacity.
