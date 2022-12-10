Drewry: World Container Index Down 6% This Week, 77% on Yearly Basis
Drewry’s composite World Container Index decreased by 6% to $2,138.70 per 40ft container this week.
Our detailed assessment for Thursday, 08 December 2022
- The composite index decreased by 6% this week, the 41st consecutive weekly decrease, and has dropped by 77% when compared with the same week last year.
- The latest Drewry WCI composite index of $2,139 per 40-foot container is now 79% below the peak of $10,377 reached in September 2021. It is 21% lower than the 10-year average of $2,692, indicating a return to more normal prices, but remains 51% higher than average 2019 (pre-pandemic) rates of $1,420.
- The average composite index for the year-to-date is $6,638 per 40ft container, which is $3,946 higher than the 10-year average ($2,692 mentioned above).
- The composite index decreased by 6% to $2,138.70 per 40ft container, and is 77% lower than the same week in 2021. Freight rates on Shanghai – Rotterdam dropped 14% or $279 to $1,686 per feu. Spot rates on Shanghai – New York fell 9% or $415 to $3,993 per 40ft box. Similarly, rates on Shanghai – Genoa slipped 6% or $177 to $2,908 per 40ft container. Rates on Rotterdam – Shanghai skipped 3% to $799 per 40ft box. Likewise, rates on Shanghai – Los Angeles slid 2% to $1,997 and rates on Rotterdam – New York fell 1% to $7,151 per feu, respectively. Rates on New York – Rotterdam and Los Angeles – Shanghai hovered around the previous week’s level. Drewry expects smaller week-on-week reductions in rates in the next few weeks.
Source: Drewry