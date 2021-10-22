Drewry: World Container Index Down Again on Week, But Still 281% Higher Than Year Ago

Drewry’s composite World Container index declined marginally by 0.4% to $9,865.14 per 40ft container this week.

Our detailed assessment for Thursday, 21 October 2021

• The composite index decreased 0.4% this week, but, remains 281% higher than a year ago.

• The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $7,191 per 40ft container, which is $4,661 higher than the five-year average of $2,530 per 40ft container.

• Drewry’s World Container index composite index declined marginally by 0.4% and reached $9,865.14 per 40ft container, but is 281% higher than the same week in 2020. Freight rates on New York – Rotterdam gained 3% or $35 to reach $1,189 and rates from Los Angeles – Shanghai grew 1% to reach $1,315 per 40ft box. However, rates on Shanghai – New York, Rotterdam – New York, Rotterdam – Shanghai and Shanghai – Genoa declined 1% respectively per 40ft container. Rates on Shanghai – Rotterdam and Shanghai – Los Angeles hovered around previous weeks level. Drewry expects rates to remain steady in the coming week.

Spot freight rates by major route

Our assessment across eight major East-West trades:



Source: Drewry