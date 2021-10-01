Drewry: World Container Index Down By 0.2%, But Still 291.8% Higher Than Year Before

Drewry’s composite World Container index inched down by 0.2% to $10,360.87 per 40ft container this week.

Our detailed assessment for Thursday, 30 September 2021

• The composite index decreased 0.2% this week, but remains 291.8% higher than a year ago.

• The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $6,977 per 40ft container, which is $4,547 higher than the five-year average of $2,430 per 40ft container.

• As anticipated by Drewry last week, Drewry’s World Container index composite index inched down by just 0.2% and reached $10,360.87 per 40ft container, but is 291.8% higher than the same week in 2020.

• Freight rates on Shanghai to Los Angeles dropped 2% or $252 to reach $12,172 per 40ft box. Similarly, rates on Los Angeles – Shanghai fell 1% or $21 to reach $1,383 per 40ft container. However, rates on Shanghai – Rotterdam nudged up by 1% or $202 and stood at $14,558 per feu. Rates on Rotterdam-Shanghai, Shanghai-Genoa, Shanghai-New York and Rotterdam-New York keeps hovering around previous weeks level. Drewry expects rates to remain steady in the coming week.

Spot freight rates by major route

Our assessment across eight major East-West trades:



Source: Drewry