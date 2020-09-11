Drewry: World Container Index Down By 0.5%

The composite index decreased 0.5% this week but 76.9% up when compared with same period of 2019.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $1,780 per 40ft container, which is $354 higher than the five-year average of $1,426 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s composite World Container index contracted 0.5% to stand at $2,452.99 per 40ft container this week. Freight rates on Shanghai-New York weakened $58 to $4,589 for a 40ft box. Similarly, rates on Rotterdam New York lost $28 to stand at $2,421 per feu and those on Shanghai-Rotterdam decreased -$19 to come in at $2,134 for a 40ft container. Conversely, Rates from Rotterdam to Shanghai gained $22 to $1,239 for a 40ft box. Drewry expects rates to weaken in the coming week.



Source: Drewry