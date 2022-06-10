Drewry: World Container Index Down By 0.6% This Week, Only 13% Higher Than a Year Ago

Drewry’s composite World Container Index decreased by 0.6% to $7,578.65 per 40ft container this week.

Our detailed assessment for Thursday, 09 June 2022

• The composite index decreased by 0.6% this week, but, remains 13% higher than a year ago.

• The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $8,569 per 40ft container, which is $5,146 higher than the five-year average of $3,423 per 40ft container.

• Drewry’s World Container Index composite index decreased by 0.6% to $7,578.65 per 40ft container, but is 13% higher than the same week in 2021. Freight rates on Shanghai – Los Angeles and Shanghai – New York dropped 1% each to $8,613 and $10,722 per feu respectively.

Spot rates on Shanghai – Genoa fell 2% or $191 to $11,485 per 40ft box. Similarly, rates on Rotterdam – New York plunged 1% or $86 to $7,100 per 40ft container. However, rates on Shanghai – Rotterdam and Rotterdam – Shanghai gained 1% each to $9,799 and $1,431 per feu respectively. Rates on Los Angeles – Shanghai and New York – Rotterdam hovered around previous weeks level. Drewry expects index to decrease slowly in the next few weeks.

Source: Drewry