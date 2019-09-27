Drewry: World Container Index Down By 0.6%

The composite index decreased 0.6% this week and, similarly 26.7% down as compared with same period of 2018.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is US $1437 per 40ft container, which is $20 higher than the five-year average of $1,416 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s composite World container Index is slightly down by 0.6% to $1262.39 per 40ft container ahead of Chinese Golden Week. Freight rates from Shanghai-New York grew $139 to touch $2574 for a 40ft box. While the hike in rates from Shanghai to Los Angeles was minimal at $13 to reach $1404 per 40ft box. However, rates from Shanghai to Rotterdam declined 4% or $56 to $1247 per feu. Meanwhile, Transatlantic rates were hovering around the previous week’s rate. No upturn in rates is in sight for the next week on account of the Chinese factory shutdown.

Source: Drewry