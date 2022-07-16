Drewry: World Container Index Down By 0.7%, 21% Versus Same Week Last Year

Drewry’s composite World Container Index decreased by 0.7% to $6,998.80 per 40ft container this week.

Our detailed assessment for Thursday, 14 July 2022

• The composite index decreased by 0.7% this week, and has dropped by 21% when compared with the same week last year.

• The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $8,321 per 40ft container, which is $4,788 higher than the five-year average of $3,533 per 40ft container.



• Drewry’s World Container Index composite index decreased by 0.7% to $6,998.80 per 40ft container, and is 21% lower than the same week in 2021. Freight rates on Shanghai – Los Angeles and Shanghai – Rotterdam dropped 1% each to $7,480 and $6,999 per feu respectively. Spot rates on Rotterdam – Shanghai fell 7% or $87 to $1,241 per 40ft box. However, rates on Los Angeles – Shanghai gained 1% to $1,292 per 40ft container. Similarly, rates on New York – Rotterdam surged 3% or $41 to $1,280 per 40ft box. Rates on Rotterdam – New York grew 2% or $128 to $6,929 per feu. Rates on Shanghai – Genoa and Shanghai – New York hovered around previous weeks level. Drewry expects the index to decrease in the next few weeks.

Source: Drewry