Drewry: World Container Index Down By 0.8% on Week

The composite index decreased 0.8% this week but, 11.2% up when compared with same period of 2019.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $1,619 per 40ft container, which is $239 higher than the five-year average of $1,380 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s composite World Container index decreased by 0.8% to $1,492.10 per 40ft container. Spot rates from Shanghai to New York declined 3% or $88 and reached the level of $2,608 per 40ft box. Also, rates from Shanghai to Los Angeles dwindled by $47 to reach $1,558 per feu. Rates from Rotterdam to Shanghai inched down by 1% to stand at $969 per 40ft container. However, freight rates on Shanghai to Genoa and Shanghai to Rotterdam nudged up 2% and 1% to touch $1,871 and $1,490 respectively. While Transatlantic rates remained steady at their previous week’s level. Drewry expects no upward turn in rates next week.

Source: Drewry