Drewry: World Container Index Down By 1.1% This Week, Up 83% From Last Year

Drewry’s composite World Container Index decreased by 1.1% to $9,179.98 per 40ft container this week.

Our detailed assessment for Thursday, 10 March 2022

• The composite index decreased by 1.1% this week, but, remains 83% higher than a year ago.

• The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $9,412 per 40ft container, which is $6,312 higher than the five-year average of $3,101 per 40ft container.

• Drewry’s World Container Index composite index decreased by 1.1% to $9,179.98 per 40ft container, but is 83% higher than the same week in 2021. Freight rates on Shanghai – Rotterdam fell 2% or $283 to $12,685 per 40ft box. Spot rates on Shanghai – Genoa dropped 1% or $187 to $12,503 per feu. Similarly, FAK rates on New York – Rotterdam sank 2% to $1,157 per 40ft container.

However, rates on Rotterdam – Shanghai grew 2% or $35 to $1,474 per 40ft box. Rates on Shanghai – Los Angeles, Shanghai – New York, Los Angeles – Shanghai and Rotterdam – New York hovered around previous weeks level. Drewry expects spot rates to decrease next week and the composite index may fall below $9,000 per 40ft container for the first time since 29th July 2021.

Spot freight rates by major route

Our assessment across eight major East-West trades:



Source: Drewry