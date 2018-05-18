Drewry: World Container Index Down By 1.1%

The composite index is down by 1.1% this week, was also down by 8.9% from the same period of 2017.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is US $1,365/40ft container, which is $172 lower than the five-year average of $1,537/40ft container.

The composite index, calculated by Drewry, went down slightly by $15 per feu. Transpacific headhaul rates displayed a similar trend. Rates from Shanghai to New York decreased by $95 to reach $2,472 per 40ft. Similarly, rates from Shanghai to Los Angeles dropped to $1,397 – a change of $14 per feu. Rates from Shanghai to Rotterdam inched up by $22 for a 40ft box to $1,459, whereas backhaul rates fell by $14 per feu. Transatlantic headhaul and backhaul rates were stable. Drewry expects rates to soften next week.

Two-year spot freight rate trend for the World Container Index:

Source: Drewry