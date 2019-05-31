Drewry: World Container Index Down by 1.5%

The composite index decreased 1.5% this week likewise, 6.9% down as compared with same period of 2018.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is US $1485 per 40ft container, which is $21 higher than the five-year average of $1464 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s composite World Container Index (WCI) decreased 1.5% or $19 to reach $1290.80 per 40ft container. Freight rates from Shanghai-New York declined by $154 and stood at $2502 per feu. Rates on Shanghai-Los Angeles plummeted $73 to reach $1262 per 40ft box. Similarly, rates on Rotterdam-New York dropped $71 to touch $2272 per 40ft container. Conversely, freight rates on Shanghai-Genoa increased by $40 and stood at $1452 per 40ft box. Drewry expects that rates will increase next week.

Source: Drewry