Drewry: World Container Index Down By 1% This Week, Only 8% Higher Than Same Week Last Year

Drewry’s composite World Container Index decreased by 1% to $7,502.43 per 40ft container this week.

Our detailed assessment for Thursday, 16 June 2022

• The composite index decreased by 1% this week, but, remains 8% higher than a year ago.

• The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $8,524 per 40ft container, which is $5,078 higher than the five-year average of $3,446 per 40ft container.

• Drewry’s World Container Index composite index decreased by 1% to $7,502.43 per 40ft container, but is 8% higher than the same week in 2021. Freight rates on Shanghai – Los Angeles dropped 3% or $235 to $8,378 per feu. Spot rates on Rotterdam – New York fell 2% or $162 to $6,938 per 40ft box.



• Similarly, rates on Rotterdam – Shanghai and Los Angeles – Shanghai plunged 1% each to $1,414 and $1,235 per 40ft container respectively. However, rates on New York – Rotterdam gained 2% to $1,204 per feu. Rates on Shanghai – Rotterdam, Shanghai – New York and Shanghai – Genoa hovered around previous weeks level. Drewry expects the index to decrease slowly in the next few weeks.

Source: Drewry