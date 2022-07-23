Drewry: World Container Index Down By 2.6% on Week

Drewry’s composite World Container Index decreased by 2.6% to $6,820.04 per 40ft container this week.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $8,269 per 40ft container, which is $4,715 higher than the five-year average of $3,554 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s World Container Index composite index decreased by 2.6% to $6,820.04 per 40ft container, and is 24% lower than the same week in 2021. Freight rates on Shanghai – Genoa dropped 5% or $529 to $10,300 per feu. Spot rates on transpacific lanes, Shanghai – Los Angeles and Shanghai – New York fell 3% each to $7,280 and $9,842 per 40ft box respectively. Rates on Los Angeles – Shanghai decreased 3% to $1,259 per 40ft container. Similarly, rates on Rotterdam – Shanghai dipped 2% or $29 to $1,212 per 40ft box. Rates on Shanghai – Rotterdam slid 1% or $90 to $9,092 per feu. Rates on Rotterdam – New York and New York – Rotterdam hovered around the previous week’s level. Drewry expects the index to decrease in the next few weeks.

Source: Drewry