Drewry: World Container Index Down by 2.6%

The composite index decreased 2.6% this week and, similarly 26.9% down as compared with same period of 2018.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is US $1,426 per 40ft container, which is $14 higher than the five-year average of $1,412 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s composite World container Index lost another $32 or 2.6% to $1196.47 per 40ft container. Freight rates have further dropped after the Golden Week holidays in China. Rates on Shanghai-Los Angeles tumbled $85 to reach $1284 for a 40ft box. Similarly, rates from Shanghai-New York dropped $37 or 2% from previous week’s rate of $2395 per feu. Freight rates from Shanghai to Rotterdam and Shanghai to Genoa lost $22 and $19 respectively. Carriers will attempt rate hikes for the second half of October and this should result in an upward rate movement next week.

Source: Drewry