Drewry: World Container Index Down By 3.2%

The composite index decreased 3.2% this week and similarly 19.8% down as compared with same period of 2018.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is US $1447 per 40ft container, which is $18 higher than the five-year average of $1,429 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s composite World Container Index (WCI) decreased 3.2% to $1407.49 per 40ft container. Freight rates on Shanghai-Genoa dropped $142 to reach $1957 per 40ft box. Rates from Shanghai to Rotterdam tumbled 5% or $90 to $1554 per feu. Similarly, rates on Shanghai-Los Angeles lost $19 from previous week’s rate of $1393 per 40ft container. However, freight rates from Los Angeles to Shanghai climbed $10 to touch $416 per feu. Drewry expects rates will increase in coming week.

Source: Drewry