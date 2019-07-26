Drewry: World Container Index Down By 3.8%

The composite index decreased 3.8% this week likewise, 11.6% down as compared with same period of 2018.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is US $1,448 per 40ft container, which is $6 higher than the five-year average of $1,443 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s composite World Container Index (WCI) decreased 3.8% to $1321.46 for a 40ft container. Freight rates from Shanghai-Los Angeles tumbled $115 or 7% from previous week’s rates of $1581 to $1466 for a 40ft box. Rates from Shanghai to New York dropped $96 to $2727 per feu. Rates on Shanghai-Rotterdam diminished $43 to reach $1356 per 40ft container. However, rates from Los Angeles to Shanghai grew $10 to touch $494 for a 40ft box. Drewry expects that rates will struggle to recover next week.

Source: Drewry