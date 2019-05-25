Drewry: World Container Index Down by 3.9%

The composite index decreased 3.9% this week likewise, 3.1% down as compared with same period of 2018.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is US $1494/40ft container, which is $27 higher than the five-year average of $1467/40ft container.

Drewry’s composite World Container Index (WCI) decreased 3.9% or $54 to reach $1,310.07 per 40ft container. Freight rates on Shanghai-Genoa fell $104 to reach $1,412 per 40ft box. Rates from Shanghai to Los Angeles dropped $84 to stand at $1,335 per feu. Freight rates on Shanghai-Rotterdam dwindled $67 to touch $1,426 per 40ft container. Rates on Shanghai to New York slid $31 to reach $2656 per feu. Drewry expects rates to increase next week.

Two-year spot freight rate trend for the World Container Index:

Source: Drewry