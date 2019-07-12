Drewry: World Container Index Down By 4.6%

The composite index decreased 4.6% this week and 9% down as compared with same period of 2018.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is US $1,456 per 40ft container, which is $7 higher than the five-year average of $1,449 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s composite World Container Index (WCI) decreased 4.6% to $1309.34 for a 40ft container. Freight rates on Shanghai-Los Angeles decreased $118 to stand at $1,531 for a 40ft box. Likewise, rates from Shanghai to Genoa fell $88 to reach $1,291 per feu. Freight rates on Shanghai-Rotterdam also dwindled $74 to $1,300 for a 40ft container. Drewry expects freight rates to increase next week.

Source: Drewry