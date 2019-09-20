Drewry: World Container Index Down By 8.4%

The composite index decreased 8.4% this week and 26.4% down as compared with same period of 2018.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is US $1441 per 40ft container, which is $22 higher than the five-year average of $1,419 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s composite World container Index is further down by 8.4% to hit a low of $1270.51 per 40ft container since May 2018. The index fell as a result of freight rates from Shanghai-Rotterdam slashed $208 to $1303 per feu. Freight rates from Shanghai-Genoa lost another $153 to reach $1451 per 40ft box. Rates on Transpacific Eastbound trade continue to follow a downward trend, as freight rates from Shanghai-New York dropped $148 and Shanghai-Los Angeles tumbled $127 for a 40ft box. Drewry expects freight rates to increase next week.

Source: Drewry