Drewry: World Container Index Down For Yet Another Week, But 41.2% Higher Than Last Year

Drewry’s composite World Container Index decreased by 0.5% to $7,727.84 per 40ft container this week.

Our detailed assessment for Thursday, 5 May 2022

The composite index decreased by 0.5% this week, but, remains 41.2% higher than a year ago.

• The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $8,830 per 40ft container, which is $5,524 higher than the five-year average of $3,306 per 40ft container.

• Drewry’s World Container Index composite index decreased by 0.5% to $7,727.84 per 40ft container, but is 41.2% higher than the same week in 2021. Freight rates on Shanghai –

Rotterdam dropped 2% or $212 to $9,987 per feu. However, rates on Rotterdam – Shanghai gained 2% or $34 to reach $1,451 per 40ft box. Similarly rates on Rotterdam – New York grew 4% to reach $7,212 per 40ft container. Rates on Shanghai – Genoa, Shanghai – Los Angeles, Los Angeles – Shanghai, Shanghai – New York and New York – Rotterdam hovered around previous weeks level. Drewry expects spot rates to remain stable in the coming weeks.

Source: Drewry