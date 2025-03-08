Drewry: World Container Index Fell Again Last Week
Drewry’s World Container Index decreased 3% to $2,541 per 40ft container this week.
Our detailed assessment for Thursday, 06 March 2025
- The Drewry WCI composite index decreased 3% to $2,541 per 40ft container, 76% below the previous pandemic peak of $10,377 in September 2021 and the lowest since January 2024. However, the index was 79% higher than the average $1,420 in 2019 (pre-pandemic).
- The average YTD composite index is $3,289 per 40ft container, $405 higher than the 10-year average of $2,883 (inflated by the exceptional 2020-22 Covid period).
- Freight rates from Shanghai to Los Angeles decreased 9% or $311 to $3,166 per 40ft container and those from Shanghai to New York declined 6% or $273 to $4,320 per 40ft container. Similarly, rates from Rotterdam to Shanghai fell 4% or $20 to $483 per 40ft container and those from Rotterdam to New York reduced 1% or $15 to $2,359 per 40ft container. However, rates from Shanghai to Rotterdam increased 2% or $50 to $2,636 per 40ft container and those from New York to Rotterdam rose 1% or $10 to $845 per 40ft container, whereas rates from Shanghai to Genoa and Los Angeles to Shanghai remained stable. Drewry expects rates to continue to decrease next week due to increased shipping capacity.
Source: Drewry