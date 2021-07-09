Drewry: World Container Index Increased by 4.7% On Week and 333% Compared to a Year Back

Drewry’s composite World Container index increased 4.7% or $397 to $8,795.77 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s composite World Container index surged 4.7% or $397 to reach $8,795.77 per 40ft container, which is 333% higher than the same week in 2020. Freight rates from Shanghai – Genoa and Shanghai – Rotterdam increased $852 to $592 to reach $12,626 and $12,795 per feu respectively, a Y-o-Y change of 514% and 596%. Spot rates on Rotterdam – New York grew 7% or $328 to stand at $5,336 per 40ft box. Similarly, spot rates on Shanghai – Los Angeles soared $466 to stand at $9,631 for a 40ft container, which is 229% higher than same period in 2020. Likewise, rates on both Rotterdam – Shanghai and Los Angeles – Shanghai grew 3% to $1,740 and $1,326 per feu, respectively. Drewry expects rates to increase further in the coming week.

Source: Drewry