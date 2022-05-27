Drewry: World Container Index Just 22% Higher Than Last Year, Down 0,2% on Last Week

Drewry’s composite World Container Index decreased marginally by 0.2% to $7,635.28 per 40ft container this week.

Our detailed assessment for Thursday, 26 May 2022

• The composite index decreased marginally by 0.2% this week, but, remains 22% higher than a year ago.

• The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $8,661 per 40ft container, which is $5,285 higher than the five-year average of $3,376 per 40ft container.

• Drewry’s World Container Index composite index decreased marginally by 0.2% to $7,635.28 per 40ft container, but is 22% higher than the same week in 2021. Freight rates on Los Angeles – Shanghai dropped 2% or $28 to $1,250 per feu. Rates on Shanghai – Rotterdam, Rotterdam – Shanghai, Shanghai – Genoa, Shanghai – Los Angeles, Shanghai – New York, Rotterdam – New York and New York – Rotterdam hovered around previous weeks level. Drewry expects spot rates to remain stable in the coming weeks.

Spot freight rates by major route



Our assessment across eight major East-West trades:

Source: Drewry