Drewry: World Container Index Just 22% Higher Than Last Year, Down 0,2% on Last Week

in International Shipping News 28/05/2022

Drewry’s composite World Container Index decreased marginally by 0.2% to $7,635.28 per 40ft container this week.

Our detailed assessment for Thursday, 26 May 2022
• The composite index decreased marginally by 0.2% this week, but, remains 22% higher than a year ago.
• The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $8,661 per 40ft container, which is $5,285 higher than the five-year average of $3,376 per 40ft container.
• Drewry’s World Container Index composite index decreased marginally by 0.2% to $7,635.28 per 40ft container, but is 22% higher than the same week in 2021. Freight rates on Los Angeles – Shanghai dropped 2% or $28 to $1,250 per feu. Rates on Shanghai – Rotterdam, Rotterdam – Shanghai, Shanghai – Genoa, Shanghai – Los Angeles, Shanghai – New York, Rotterdam – New York and New York – Rotterdam hovered around previous weeks level. Drewry expects spot rates to remain stable in the coming weeks.

Source: World Container Index, Drewry Supply Chain Advisors

Spot freight rates by major route

Our assessment across eight major East-West trades:

Source: Drewry Supply Chain Advisors

Source: Drewry

