Drewry: World Container Index Now 24.7% Higher Than Last Year

Our detailed assessment for Thursday, 19 May 2022

1. The composite index decreased marginally by 0.1% this week, but, remains 24.7% higher than a year ago.

2. The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $8,712 per 40ft container, which is $5,360 higher than the five-year average of $3,352 per 40ft container.

3. Drewry’s World Container Index composite index decreased marginally by 0.1% to $7,648.18 per 40ft container, but is 24.7% higher than the same week in 2021. Freight rates on Los Angeles – Shanghai dropped 1% or $8 to $1,278 per feu. Rates on Shanghai – Rotterdam, Rotterdam – Shanghai, Shanghai – Genoa, Shanghai – Los Angeles, Shanghai – New York, Rotterdam – New York and New York – Rotterdam hovered around previous weeks level. Drewry expects spot rates to remain stable in the coming weeks.

Spot freight rates by major route

Our assessment across eight major East-West trades:



Source: Drewry