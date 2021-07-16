Drewry: World Container Index Now 339% Higher than Same Week of 2020

Drewry’s composite World Container index increased 1% or $87 to $8,882.56 per 40ft container.

• The composite index increased 1% or $87 this week, and also, remains 339% higher than a year ago.

• The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $5,871 per 40ft container, which is $3,799 higher than the five-year average of $2,073 per 40ft container.

• Drewry’s composite World Container index surged 1% or $87 to reach $8,882.56 per 40ft container, which is 339% higher than the same week in 2020. Freight rates from Los Angeles to Shanghai grew 2% or $32 to $1,358 per 40ft container. Spot rates on Shanghai to Rotterdam continue to increase by 1% or $159 and reached $12,954 for a 40ft box. Similarly, spot rates on Shanghai to New York and Shanghai to Los Angeles increased $117 and $102 to stand at $11,825 and $9,733 per feu respectively. However, Rotterdam to Shanghai and New York to Rotterdam rates remain stable at their previous weeks level. Drewry expects rates to increase further in the coming weeks but at a slow pace.

