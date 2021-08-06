Drewry: World Container Index Now 370% Higher Than Last Year

Drewry’s composite World Container index increased marginally by 0.4% or $41 to $9,371.30 per 40ft container.

Our detailed assessment for Thursday, 5 August 2021

• The composite index increased 0.4% or $41 this week, and also, remains 370% higher than a year ago.

• The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is $6,196 per 40ft container, which is $4,032 higher than the five-year average of $2,164 per 40ft container.

• Drewry’s composite World Container index increased marginally by 0.4% or $41 to reach $9,371.30 per 40ft container, 370% higher than the same week in 2020. This is the 16th consecutive week of increases. Freight rates from Rotterdam to New York soared 14% or $793 to reach $6,417 per 40ft container, a change of 190% Y-o-Y. Spot rates on Los Angeles to Shanghai and Shanghai to Rotterdam gained 5% and 2% to $1,479 and $13,628 respectively for a 40ft box. However, rates on Shanghai to Los Angeles and Rotterdam to Shanghai fell 3% and 2% to $10,229 and $1,670 per feu respectively. Freight rates on Shanghai to Genoa, Shanghai to New York and New York to Rotterdam remain stable at previous weeks level. Drewry expects rates to increase further in the coming weeks but at a slower rate.

Spot freight rates by major route

Our assessment across eight major East-West trades:



Source: Drewry